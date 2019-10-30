Favourable climatic conditions likely to boost cardamom production

Quiz
How much do you know about the history of Indian civil aviation? Test your knowledge by answering the ...
Favourable climatic conditions in the high ranges may improve arrivals to cardamom auctions on account of better output.
Majority of the traders in auctions are showing reluctance in purchase at the current higher price and keeping a wait and watch, anticipating a decline in prices on account of more arrivals. Traders pointed out that the ongoing rains are a favourable factor to boost up production.
Though the market realises better prices for the moment, the trend can be reversed at any time with the improvement in production. They expect more arrivals to the auctions in the coming weeks. However, there was a subdued upcountry demand right now, as North Indian traders are not active in the market after Diwali.
Meanwhile, the traders' expectations on the availability of uniform quality cardamom seem to be evident from the sale of the whole quantity of 26 tonnes on offer in the morning auctions conducted at Spices Park at Puttady. It is pointed out that the auctioneers, South Indian Green Cardamom Company Ltd was one among the significant auctioneers in ensuring better quality in the auctions. The average price realised was ₹2,465.79 per kg, while a particular lot has received a price tag of ₹2,865 per kg.
In the afternoon auctions conducted by Green House Cardamom Company, the quantity on offer was five tonnes with a sale of around 4 tonnes. There was also some withdrawal of lots due to low rates. The average price realised was ₹2,367.57 per kg, and the maximum amount gained by a particular lot was ₹2,466 per kg.
The absence of pepper arrivals from the terminal markets has hindered trading at Kochi centre. There was no trading as there were no arrivals in the primary markets.
According to traders, the arrivals have been affected as all the markets in the producing areas were closed yesterday due to the trade hartal.
How much do you know about the history of Indian civil aviation? Test your knowledge by answering the ...
Flying is really one of the safest modes of transport. Here’s some fact-checking by Ashwini Phadnis
While Delhi airport might be in the news for its modernisation, it has a rich historical past
Add noise cancellation to the world’s most popular wireless earphones
Healthy growth in core income and lower slippages are positives, but addition to stressed book and higher ...
Mr Sharma wanted to sell his flat. He invited his friends – young and old – for a brain-storming session. As ...
18-year-data do not reveal any trend in pre- or post-Samvat session
Comprehensive policies offer more protection and meet the needs of universities; those from India are cheaper
Gitanjali Rao’s debut feature Bombay Rose, premiered and awarded at MAMI, is a delicately woven love letter to ...
From mountain peaks to trails, lakes and shy bears, Tatra has them all
Sohan S Koonar’s debut novel ‘Paper Lions’ is an expansive journey through the history of post-Independence ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism