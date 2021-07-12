Garments manufacturers body gears up to start online platform for apparel business

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Aimed at providing an alternative to major online shopping verticals, South Indian Garments Manufacturers Association (Sigma) is readying itself to launch an online platform in the textile sector. The online home delivery portal – Sigma E-market place – is to be introduced in the next six months by bringing together manufacturers and retailers in the apparel business as part of its efforts to provide services directly to the customers.
The idea is to emerge as an alternative platform with other online shopping players such as Amazon, Flipkart, and Ajio by offering a website and mobile application, said Abbas Addhara, general secretary, Sigma. “It was the bustling online sales especially in the textile sector have forced us to think of an alternative especially in the wake of recent drop in the retail sales. “We are ready to launch the service within six months and the Beta version will be made available in the next three months”, he said.
He pointed out that the textile sector in Kerala is passing through a period of distress during the last three years. The crisis being faced by the clothing merchants has not started with the outbreak of Corona. The two floods in the State as well as the outbreak of Nipah virus had virtually dampened the prospects of the sector, he said.
Also read: Textile Ministry reconsidering list of eligible products for PLI scheme
The Covid pandemic situation, he said, has made a dent on the textile sector with an estimated loss of around ₹1,000 crore in the retail sector following the closing down of showrooms.
Efforts are on to reach the access of the new app to more than three lakh customers through a system right from clothing manufacturers to wholesalers and retailers, he said adding that Sigma has decided to launch the app after a study carried out in the online clothing business two years back.
He also urged both retailers and wholesalers in the textile sector to register with the online market place which would help them to find more business opportunities for their products.
