Global black tea production up 14%:

Even as various stages of lockdown are implemented in different countries, India has helped the global black tea production to rise over the previous year.

All countries except Kenya have produced more tea during the lockdown. “According to our compilation of the latest official data received from different countries, the global black tea production so far this calendar has risen to 894.52 million kg (mkg) from 786.32 mkg in the same months of 2020,” compiler of Global Tea Digest Rajesh Gupta said.

This increase of 108.20 mkg marked a gain of 13.76 per cent.

India contributed to the lion’s share of this increase with production increasing by 94.37 per cent or an impressive 27 per cent to reach 443.85 mkg from 349.48 mkg in the same months of 2020.

Sri Lanka also produced more. “Sri Lanka’s production rose to 159.75 mkg from 128.64 mg – an increase of 31.11 mkg or 24.18 per cent,” Gupta said.

Malawi’s output rose to 34.60 mkg from 31.17 mkg – a gain of 3.43 mkg or 11 per cent. Bangladesh’s production increased to 25.74 mkg from 21.81 mkg – up by 3.93 mkg or 18.02 per cent.

“However, Kenya’s output has fallen to 230.58 mkg from 255.22 mkg – down by 24.64 mkg or 9.65 per cent”, Rajesh Gupta noted.

However, this loss could not offset the gain in other countries, especially the significant rise in India. Consequently, in the global market, Kenya’s loss is a gain to other producers including India.