Global cues lift rubber, latex stays flat

Aravindan Kottayam | Updated on August 27, 2020 Published on August 27, 2020

Spot rubber prices were bullish on Thursday. The commodity managed to move in tandem with the global indices and domestic futures mainly on covering purchases at lower levels. “We expect tyre makers to join the us soon after the Onam holidays,” a trader said “Technically, rubber is in a short-term uptrend.”

RSS-4 flared up to ₹134 (131) per kg, according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade improved to ₹130 (127) per kg, as per dealers. Meanwhile, latex continued to remain unchanged on low demand.

The September futures improved to ₹134.36 (131.64) a kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). The contracts were up by 2.07 per cent with a volume of 7 lots and a total traded value of ₹9.40 lakh.

RSS-3 (spot) improved to ₹139.14 (137.40) per kg at Bangkok. SMR-20 firmed up to ₹101.40 (100.34), while Latex 60% dropped to ₹85.79 (86.01) at Kuala Lumpur.

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS-4:134 (131); RSS-5: 129 (127); ISNR-20: 108.50 (108) and Latex (60% drc): 76 (76).

