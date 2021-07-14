Gold buoyed by slight dip in US yields, dollar

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Gold prices edged up on Wednesday as the US Treasury yields and dollar eased slightly in Asia trade, though the main focus was on US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony later in day following a robust rise in consumer prices.
Spot gold rose 0.3 per cent to $1,812.65 per ounce by 0402GMT, while US gold futures were 0.2 per cent higher at $1,813.10.
While gold has made gentle gains on the back of slightly lower dollar and yields, it has not been enough to decisively shift momentum higher, said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA.
“Gold held up surprisingly well overnight after the CPI data propelled the dollar higher and lifted long-dated bond yields. That should give some comfort to bullish investors that gold may finally be regaining its inflation hedging tailwind.”
The dollar index ticked 0.1 per cent lower, having seen its best daily percentage gain in nearly a month on Tuesday. Benchmark10-year yields also pulled back, which translates into lower opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold.
Data on Tuesday showed US consumer prices in June rose by the most in 13 years. Focus now shifts to Powell’s testimony before the Congress for any views on the rising price pressures and possible tightening of monetary policy.
Powell has repeatedly stated that higher inflation will be transitory, noting that he expected supply chains to normalise and adapt.
Focus will be on “the extent to which the Fed is acknowledging that they underestimated how much inflation we’re going to get and also how sticky that inflation is going to be,”said DailyFX currency strategist Ilya Spivak.
“If we get affirmation of what we heard from the Fed in June, I think the path of less resistance for gold is down.”
Gold prices slumped 7 per cent last month after the US central bank signalled at a sooner-than-expected interest rate increase.
Elsewhere, silver gained 0.3 per cent to $26.05 per ounce, palladium rose 0.2 per cent to $2,833.37 and platinum climbed 0.5 per cent to $1,109.32.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
What do indices other than the Nifty and Sensex say about market direction? We take stock of the key levels to ...
Takeover of DHFL could impact the loan book quality and capital adequacy of combined entity
The Nifty 50 tests base at 15,635 and next is at 15,500. For Sensex, 52,000 is vital
Valuations do matter for investor returns even in new-age technology-driven companies
But Italy are worthy winners of a wonderful football spectacle
Rasheed Kidwai’s book on the Gwalior royal family is as much a palace chronicle as it is a companion volume to ...
A new interactive map of Maximum City plots the flora and fauna of the megapolis
A unique environmental drama, the recently released ‘Sherni’ is earning accolades from leading Indian ...
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...