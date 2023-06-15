Hindustan Power Exchange (HPX) on Thursday announced that it has crossed the milestone of five billion units (BU) of power traded within 11 months of its launch.

HPX raced to five BUs within a span of 173 days with a daily average volume of around 18 MU, post-crossing the landmark of 1 BU, which happened within a time frame of 171 days.

HPX is promoted by PTC India, BSE and ICICI Bank and has a diverse shareholder base represented by state power utilities, central generators, independent power producers, market makers in trading, and power sector consultants.

A large part of this volume is attributed to the LDCs which were introduced on the HPX platform in February.

HPX executed the first Electronic Reverse Auction (e-RA) contract for the Indian Railways that witnessed encouraging participation from generators.

Since then, 75 e-RA tenders have been floated on the HPX with a successful contract award in 16 such contracts, indicating a success ratio of 21.3 per cent, as against an industry average of 10 per cent.

With over 550 market participants onboard, the HPX now has almost all the major players across the country on its platform and is poised for an increased market presence in the coming months.

Backed by the latest technology and a series of innovative features, the fastest power exchange of India promises to offer speed, transparency, and better price discovery in the execution of trades.

HPX garnered a market share of 35 per cent in April, in the Term-Ahead Market (TAM) segment.

The exchange is presently offering trades in all segments of Collective and Continuous transactions including but not limited to Contingency & Green Contingency contracts, intra-day, weekly, monthly, and any-day contracts in the Term-Ahead Market (TAM) along with e-RA based Long Duration contracts for up to 90 days.

The exchange offers trading in Renewable Energy Certificates (REC) and ESCerts (Energy Saving Certificates) contracts.

The Day-Ahead Market (DAM), Green Day-Ahead Market (G-DAM) & Real Time Market (RTM) are also live at HPX.