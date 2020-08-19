IEX to launch trading in G-TAM on Aug 21

More turbulence ahead for domestic airlines
If FY2020 financial reports are anything to go by, FY2021, too, is not going to be a smooth flight for ...
Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on Wednesday said it will launch trading in green term-ahead market (G-TAM) on Friday, as it has received power regulator CERC nod for the same.
“The Indian Energy Exchange is delighted to announce that it has received approval from the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC), vide order dated August 17, 2020, to launch the Green (renewable power) Term-Ahead Market (G-TAM) on its platform,” an IEX statement said.
The exchange has already conducted a mock trading session on August 18, which saw good participation from its members and partners. It plans to commence the trading from Friday, August 21, it added.
As a signatory to the Paris Climate Agreement 2016, India has committed to install 40 per cent i.e. 450 GW of renewable capacity by the year 2030. The consumers in India as well as globally are increasingly preferring sustainable energy over conventional.
The introduction of green markets on the exchange platform is a significant milestone, which will go a long way in facilitating consumers make a choice, accomplishment of national green capacity targets, and enabling integration of renewable energy in the most flexible as well as efficient way.
The market will offer trade in four types of green term-ahead contracts -Green Intra-day contracts, Dayahead Contingency contracts, Daily Contracts and Weekly contracts.
There will be separate contracts for solar and non-solar energy to facilitate purchase obligations fulfilment.
“The energy ecosystem around us is evolving and a rapid transformation has been underway. The policymakers and regulatory authorities are pro-actively deliberating introduction of competitive market-based models towards meeting sustainable energy economy aspirations.
“CERC approval to introduce a green market on the Exchange platform is indeed a welcome, much-awaited and a landmark development from a holistic larger canvas of the energy sector. As India moves towards building a sustainable energy economy, we are excited about this new chapter which offers choice to consumers and will play a key role in achieving the national renewable aspirations,” IEX MD and CEO Rajiv Srivastava said.
The introduction of G-TAM along with the recently launched real-time trading in electricity will work in tandem to support the seamless integration of RE (renewable energy) power.
The G-TAM will greatly support the renewable energy generators as well as the distribution utilities in trading through the market platform. The new market segment will support states with surplus renewables to sell, while the buyers will be able to procure energy as well as meet the renewable purchase obligations, it said.
If FY2020 financial reports are anything to go by, FY2021, too, is not going to be a smooth flight for ...
Flightplan introduces a new column shedding light on complexities that shape the civil aviation landscape in ...
Big and beautiful, it’s the pen-enabled computer in your pocket. But it’s expensive, and the ergonomics have ...
Michelin-starred chefs are using high-tech tools in the kitchen and rooting for green
Large-cap, index funds and aggressive hybrid are relatively safer categories among equity funds
Until the overall demand in the economy improves, the ad revenue is expected to remain muted
The charter tries to emphasise that the tax department trusts the taxpayers
Good planning and proper asset allocation will help
What does it mean to be free? On Independence Day, BLink presents a special issue that explores the freedoms ...
On the 73rd anniversary of our independence, a quiz on freedom struggles from around the world.Break free1 On ...
The unfurling of the tricolour on August 15, 1947, heralded the beginning of a new India. Glimpses of ...
Even after seven decades of Independence, India’s policymakers are loath to adopt liberal economic principles ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...