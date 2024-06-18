Reduction in the export of rapeseed meal and castorseed meal brought down the total export of oilmeal by 17 per cent in the first two months of 2024-25.

Data compiled by the Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA) showed that India exported 7.67 lakh tonnes (lt) of oilmeal during April-May 2024-25 against 9.30 lt in the corresponding period of 2023-24.

Export of oilmeals for was reported at 3.02 lt in May 2024 against 4.36 lt in May 2023, down by 31 per cent.

BV Mehta, Executive Director of SEA, attributed this decline in export to the reduction in export of rapeseed meal and castorseed meal during the period.

India exported 3.64 lt of rapeseed meal during April-May 2024-25 against 4.80 lt in the corresponding period of 2023-24. In the case of castorseed meal, India’s export declined to 57,387 tonnes in the first two months of 2024-25 against 73,238 tonnes in the corresponding period of 2023-24.

Export of soyabean meal increased to 3.44 lt during April-May 2024-25 from 2.91 lt in the corresponding period of 2023-24.

Impact of ban

Stating that India usually exports around 5-6 lt of de-oiled ricebran mainly to Vietnam, Thailand and other Asian countries, Mehta said the Government prohibited export of de-oiled ricebran on July 28 2023. It was later extended up to Marh 31 2024, and then to July 31 2024.

He said the de-oiled ricebran prices now are at the lower level and likely to go down further. The association has appealed to the Government not to extend the prohibition beyond July 31, he said.

India had exported 79,877 tonnes of ricebran extractions in the first two months of 2023-24.

During April-May 2024-25, South Korea imported 1.66 lt of oilmeals (1.89 lt in April-May 2023-24). This included 1.32 lt of rapeseed meal, 27,101 tonnes of castorseed meal, and 6,608 tonnes of soyabean meal.

Vietnam imported 32,699 tonnes of oilmeals (1.42 lt) during April-May 2024-25. This included 29,383 tonnes of rapeseed meal, 3,014 tonnes of soyabean meal, and 302 tonnes of groundnut meal.

During April-May 2024-25, Thailand imported 57,390 tonnes of oilmeals (1.52 lt). This included 55,767 tonnes of rapeseed meal, and 1,624 tonnes of soyabean meal.

Bangladesh imported 1.39 lt of oilmeals (1.93 lt) during April-May 2024-25. This included 1.14 lt of rapeseed meal, and 24,090 tonnes of soyabean meal.

Iran has turned out to be largest importer of soyabean meal from India (including shipment via Dubai). It imported 81,475 tonnes of soyabean meal during April-May 2024-25.