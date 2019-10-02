Ivory Coast caps cocoa production at 2 mt

Flight Jargon
Seat pitch: This is the measure of legroom that refers to the space between a point on one seat and the same ...
Ivory Coast will cap cocoa production at 2 million tonnes from next year to bolster prices, a government official said as the 2019-20 season got under way on Tuesday.
The world's largest cocoa producer, which is estimated to have produced about 2.2 million tonnes last season, had flagged that it planned to limit output in coordination with neighbouring Ghana to contend with an oversupplied market. The two countries produce about 60 per cent of the world’s cocoa.
It was not clear exactly how the government plans to monitor production from Ivory Coast’s thousands of small, independent farms, given previous struggles to stamp out illegal cocoa farming and smuggling.
However, Tuesday’s announcement contained the first official mention of a specific production limit and marks a new stage in protecting revenues in West African countries.
“Our goal is to control our production,” said Yves Brahima Kone, head of the Coffee and Cocoa Council (CCC) on Tuesday. “If you produce too much, the price will go down.”
CCC also said it had raised the new price it pays cocoa farmers to 825 CFA francs per kg for the 2019-20 main crop harvest, up from 750 CFA francs last season.
Ghana Cocoa Board also raised its price to 8,240 cedis ($1,528) a tonne for the 2019-20 main crop, up from 7,600 cedis last season.
Ivorian and Ghanaian farmers have complained about low prices in the past but said they were happy with the new level.
Seat pitch: This is the measure of legroom that refers to the space between a point on one seat and the same ...
On October 7, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines marks its 100th birthday. Interestingly, it has been associated with ...
A look at the various aircraft that have been part of Air India’s portfolio over the years
Dvara KGFS, a financial services company that is into financial inclusion, has raised ₹70 crore in the second ...
Dividing your portfolio across asset classes helps limit risks, and reduces volatility of returns
I am 60 years old. I have a surplus of ₹30 lakh. I am not looking at immediate monthly returns. I would like ...
Though returns were mostly negative in the past year, the long-term show has been good
One of the main factors that influences the domestic price is the demand and supply of skimmed milk powder
Outsiders today recognise Kota as a coaching powerhouse that annually prepares thousands of students for ...
On Lata Mangeshkar’s 90th birthday, a quiz on Indian women playback singersHer story and voice1 Which ...
Bins and I leave our home in Delhi at 00.15am Thursday. Thirty hours of travel-time later, at 8.30pm of the ...
Zoya Akhtar on finding the stories that have got her an Oscar entry and Emmy nomination
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...