Kochi may see Wayanad pepper arrivals next week

‘MGNREGS allocation should be no less than ₹1 lakh crore’
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
The pepper trade is looking at new arrivals from the Wayanad harvest next week, followed by Coorg, which is expected to ensure more availability of the commodity in the market.
Farmers in these areas hold large plantations of more than 200 acres each. However, it remains to be seen whether they will be willing to sell the commodity at the prevailing prices. There are planters who have been holding the crop for more than two years after prices declined from the highest level of ₹700 per kg, traders said.
Kishore Shamji of Kishor Spices said pepper from these areas is most preferred in North India on account of its bolder appearance. The bulk density is lower. However, it is alleged that Vietnam pepper, which is imported for value addition and re-export, is being sieved out as bolder berries and sold in the domestic market as premium quality. This would snatch away the market of premium varieties harvested by domestic farmers, he said.
Meanwhile, in the Kochi market, prices declined by ₹2 per kg, with an average price realisation of ₹314 per kg. The offtake was 26 tonnes. The MG1 garbled variety was quoted at ₹334, while new pepper stood at ₹304.
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
A unique exhibition in Haryana showcased rural life before the advent of modernisation
Scheme has outpaced its benchmark by two percentage points over past seven and 10 years
The open-ended scheme will invest in equities, debt instruments and derivatives
Easy liquidity, softening rates and improved balance sheets have also helped
Should you invest in a retirement community? Or are you better off as a lessee or a tenant?
MK Gandhi was known for keeping indefinite fasts. But he was, interestingly, also one of the first to promote ...
Manpreet Singh, captain of the national hockey team, is the first Indian to win FIH’s Player of the Year award ...
But manufacturers are now trying to reduce their carbon footprint with eco-friendly denim
The Amazon rainforests of Peru present a picture of beauty and diversity that is fast disappearing
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...