Kochi may see Wayanad pepper arrivals next week

The pepper trade is looking at new arrivals from the Wayanad harvest next week, followed by Coorg, which is expected to ensure more availability of the commodity in the market.

Farmers in these areas hold large plantations of more than 200 acres each. However, it remains to be seen whether they will be willing to sell the commodity at the prevailing prices. There are planters who have been holding the crop for more than two years after prices declined from the highest level of ₹700 per kg, traders said.

Preferred variety

Kishore Shamji of Kishor Spices said pepper from these areas is most preferred in North India on account of its bolder appearance. The bulk density is lower. However, it is alleged that Vietnam pepper, which is imported for value addition and re-export, is being sieved out as bolder berries and sold in the domestic market as premium quality. This would snatch away the market of premium varieties harvested by domestic farmers, he said.

Meanwhile, in the Kochi market, prices declined by ₹2 per kg, with an average price realisation of ₹314 per kg. The offtake was 26 tonnes. The MG1 garbled variety was quoted at ₹334, while new pepper stood at ₹304.