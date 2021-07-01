MCX cotton short-term trend looks bullish

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
The cotton continuous futures contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) hit a high of ₹25,080 per bale on Wednesday and witnessed selling pressure at higher levels. But, the commodity took support at around ₹24,500 and bounced up climbing 0.45 per cent to trade at ₹24,760 levels on Thursday.
In early May 2020, the contract found support at around ₹15,000 and bottomed out. Since then, the contract has been in a long-term uptrend. Medium as well as the short-term trends are also up for the contract. However, the contract met with a vital resistance at ₹22,300 in this March and fell sharply to record a low at ₹20,150 in late March.
Subsequently, the contract resumed the uptrend and has been in a medium-term uptrend since then. It breached a key resistance at ₹22,300 in late May and continued to trend northwards. Short-term trend is also up. The contract trades well above the 21- and 50-day moving averages.
As long as the contract trades above the immediate support level of ₹23,500 the short-term uptrend stays positive. On the upside, a strong rally above the immediate resistance level of ₹25,000 can accelerate the contract and take it higher to ₹25,500 and then to ₹26,000 levels. Both the daily and the weekly relative strength indices are hovering in the bullish zone backing the uptrend.
Conversely, if the contract falls below the immediate support level of ₹23,500 levels will bring back selling pressure and pull the contract down to ₹23,000 and then to ₹22,250 levels.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Part-ownership of realty, US stocks, vehicles, equipment, et al, is possible, but there are drawbacks too
Besides macro indicators, weakening rupee and heating up WTI crude oil need a close watch
A fresh rise is still possible with strong supports at 91.50 and 91.20 on the dollar index
Fixed deposits in a company/NBFC are unsecured borrowings
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
The Chennai-based publishing house marks its silver jubilee with virtual hangout, audio books and stories from ...
Jamshed Singh Kapoor is on the streets every day, quietly feeding Nagpur’s poor, in his battle against hunger ...
Actor Neena Gupta on lacking confidence, making mistakes and why she masked names in her memoir
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...