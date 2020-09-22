Commodities

MCX to launch futures on base metal index

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on September 22, 2020 Published on September 22, 2020

MCX, the country’s largest commodity exchange, plans to launch futures trading in MCX iComdex Base Metals index from October 19.

Contracts expiring in November, December and January 2021 will be available for trading initially, said the exchange in a statement. The contracts for further expiries will be launched subsequently, it said.

The contract will be cash-settled on expiry.

