Mining blues: Leases of 329 mines to expire in the next four months

The mining leases of 329 mines of private mining companies, including 48 operatives and 281 non-operative mines spread across ten states will expire in next four months, leading to supply disruption of key raw material to various manufacturing companies.

These mines are slated to be put on auction and may not fetch a good price.

Given the global uncertainties and prevailing low raw material prices, debt-laden metal companies may not bid aggressively.

Moreover, metal prices are in the down cycle and are not expected to revive anytime soon as the trade war between the US and China intensifying.

While the mining leases of private commercial miners are being cancelled, the government recently renewed the captive mines allotted to top corporates up to 2030.

RK Sharma, Secretary-General, Federation of Indian Mineral Industries said one does not understand the logic behind such discrimination.

"Nowhere in the world two sets of people from the same industry are treated differently and discriminated under common law," he said.

These bottlenecks are nothing but a hindrance in economic growth and need to be removed, he added.

Odisha worst affected

About half of the 48 operative mines whose leases will expire in March, 24 are in Odisha, 6 each in Jharkhand and Karnataka, 5 in Gujarat, 3 in Andhra Pradesh, 2 in Rajasthan, and one mine each in Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Among non-operative mining leases that are expiring, 184 are in Goa, 42 in Karnataka, 12 each in Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh, 9 in Maharashtra, 7 in Odisha, 6 each in Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat, 2 in Rajasthan, 1 in Himachal Pradesh.

Iron ore supply to steel industry would be the worst hit, since out of 329 mines about 232 are iron ore mines. Among them, 24 are operative while rest are non-operative. Majority of non-operative iron ore mines are in Goa where the State is passing through blanket mining ban.

Besides iron ore, the mining leases of 21 manganese mines, 14 of bauxite, 23 of limestone, 4 of chromite, 2 of graphite, 1 of garnet and 32 of other minerals will expire in March.

Working mines, mostly in Odisha and Jharkhand supply 45 per cent of iron and manganese requirements of the steel plants in the eastern sector. Besides, 127 million tonnes of unsold iron ore stock, which has no takers in India, is piled up in Odisha and Jharkhand – 85 million tonnes in Odisha and 42 million tonnes in Jharkhand. This ore of over 58 per cent FE grade cannot be exported since it attracts 30 per cent export duty.

Sharma said the situation is quite alarming as in case the lessee is not able to retain the mine, he will be entitled to seven months to remove all material from the site.

"How he removes and where he keeps that material is another issue," he said.

Further, the raw material supplies to steel manufacturers will also be disrupted at a time when India is looking to produce about 300 million tonnes of steel in next five years and become the second-largest steel producer in the world, he added.