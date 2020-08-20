Mixed trend in rubber

Spot rubber continued to remain under pressure on Thursday. Traders were unwilling to enlarge their commitments but the losses were limited in the absence of quantity sellers in the local trading houses.

“We expect sheet rubber to stabilise above ₹125 a kg in short term,” a dealer said. Increasing number of Covid-19 cases continued to cast shadow over the market and it lost further on buyer resistance.

RSS-4 weakened to ₹129 (130) per kg, according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade slid to ₹125 (126) as reported by dealers. The trend was mixed.

The September futures slid to ₹128.50 (129) a kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). The contracts were down by 0.5 per cent with a volume of 2 lots and total trade value of ₹2.57 lakh.

RSS-3 (spot) firmed up to ₹130.96 (130.62) per kg at Bangkok.

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS-4:129 (130); RSS-5: 125 (125); ISNR-20: 109 (109) and Latex (60% drc): 77.50 (78).

Call centre info on rubber wood

Those who are interested may contact Rubber Board Call Centre to seek information on production and sale of processed rubber wood products, as per a press release issued by the Board.

Jojo Jose, Managing Director, Meenachil Rubber Wood Ltd, will answer the queries on this subject from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on August 21. The call centre number is 0481 - 2576622.

Processed rubber wood can be used for making strong and beautiful furniture useful in daily life. Meenachil Rubber Wood Limited, owned by the Rubber Board, is a leading company in the field of processing of rubber wood and making rubber wood products. Information about the services of the Board and also technical advice regarding cultivation, production, processing, etc can be regularly sought from the Call Centre functioning at its Head Office.

The service is available from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm on all working days.