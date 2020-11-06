‘New regulations will create a pan-India spot market’

Mornings with warm water & apple cider, and no phones!
Karan Bose, Managing Director, Hula Global1. I believe both physical and mental fitness need equal importance.
Mrugank Paranjape, the former MD of MCX who was appointed as the MD and CEO of NeML, the subsidiary of NCDEX, spoke to BusinessLine on the opportunities in the spot commodities space in India and how it is going to expand and add to incomes of farmers with the new farm regulations. Excerpts:
What are the few things that you would want to do at NeML in the first few months?
There are already strong foundations at NeML to go beyond what has already been done.
So in the first 6-10 weeks, I will spend time learning the linkages of NeML with the physical market, the partner institutions and the regulators and then I will also meet people across the group and see how to use the synergies. Earlier this year, the company had created a sort of a five-year plan.
So my first job will be to see how much of that plan needs to be re-worked because it was drawn pre-Covid.
What is the impact you see of the new regulations in the farm sector?
There are three regulations and one government initiative that we’re talking about. Firstly, the law de-regulating the APMCs will allow for the creation of a true pan-India market in this business. While e-markets have co-existed with the APMCs all this while, they can now thrive independently as well across the country. Secondly, the contract farming laws will enable speedier dispute resolution and effectively help address the issue of small land holdings of farmer. The changes in the essential commodities Act will make procurement much easier and allow for larger participation by the private sector in the agricultural sector. Finally, the government funding for farm-head infrastructure will provide the much-needed investment in building last-mile warehousing and logistics support. All of this will create greater investment, broader participation and automatically expand the scope and reach of the commodity spot market.
Do you think this is an opportunity for NeML?
Having invested in the end-to-end commodity spot value chain over the last 10 years with some outstanding technology solutions and tailored back end support, I think NeML has a huge upside in the Indian agricultural space.
Will all the efforts of the Government of India through the new regulations help grow farm income?
We have always seen that the availability of a transparent pricing mechanism, robust infrastructure, large-scale public and private investments are all factors that raise the productivity, efficiency and the earnings in any sector. Agriculture and farming should be no exception and I am very optimistic. This will happen.
Karan Bose, Managing Director, Hula Global1. I believe both physical and mental fitness need equal importance.
This business of Special Edition is about to go out of hand. Apple used the term for their specially small but ...
Bugatti’s Bolide concept will be capable of doing over 500 kmph
With two out of every five sold worldwide being from India, this model’s third-gen will have to match that ...
Your decision to participate can be based on factors such as the buyback price, firm’s prospects
IRDAI’s standard term life product will be available across insurers soon. Is it worth it?
₹1269 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1255124012851300 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed ...
The stock of Somany Ceramics has gained 8 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday, bouncing ...
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...