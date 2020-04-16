Oil bounces back as rising stockpiles seen pointing to lower output amid coronavirus

And they all fell down...
Jet, Kingfisher and Damania were among India’s leading private airlines; none of them is around today
Oil rose on Thursday, with US crude rebounding from near-20-year lows in the previous session on hopes that a big build-up in US inventories may mean producers have little option but to deepen output cuts as the coronavirus pandemic ravages demand.
Brent crude was up 69 cents, or 2.5 per cent, at $28.38 a barrel by 0102 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was up 56 cents, or 2.8 per cent, at $20.43.
With official data showing US inventories surging the most on record, WTI fell on Wednesday to its lowest since February 2002, with Brent slumping more than 6 per cent.
The figures followed a report from the International Energy Agency (IEA) that forecast oil demand would fall by 29 million barrels per day (bpd) in April, to the lowest in 25 years, and just below 30 per cent of global demand before the coronavirus outbreak.
That number is well above production cuts in the pipeline. The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allied producers including Russia, a grouping known OPEC+, have agreed to reduce output by 9.7 million bpd, while hoped-for cuts of another 10 million bpd from other countries including the United States could lower production by 20 million bpd.
“The massive storage build, as counter intuitive as it sounds, did provide some price support as the build foreshadows that more well head closures are just around the corner, which effectively trims US supply,” said Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at AxiCorp.
Last week, the US Energy Information Administration said US production is expected to slump by 470,000 bpd.
Some countries have also committed to increasing purchases of oil for their strategic stockpiles, but there are physical limits to how much oil can be bought.
The “use of strategic petroleum reserves in China, India, South Korea, and the US could add about 200 million barrels of temporary storage, but this only buys a few months of wiggle room,” said Innes.
Further cuts to production will be required “to avoid another collapse in oil prices,” he said.
Jet, Kingfisher and Damania were among India’s leading private airlines; none of them is around today
Jet flew with ‘Swiss precision, German engineering, American technology’; something went wrong en route
Several attempts were made to revive Jet, but none bore fruit
Jet Airways’ journey towards a has-been is reflected in its stock movement. Its stock, issued at ₹1,100 apiece ...
Keeping track of expenses can help avoid unnecessary costs and improve savings
Falling financial asset prices and comfort of home are creating interest in home buying. But analyse and ...
The erosion in equity investments immediately impacts unit linked policies; plus there’s an impact on the ...
The stock of Motherson Sumi Systems surged 12.7 per cent accompanied by extraordinary volume on Wednesday, ...
The Covid-19 pandemic, which has confined people to their homes, has also prompted a reacquaintance with the ...
A new collection of essays examines the many ways Bollywood portrays its ‘bad’ female characters — from the ...
Just like medieval Europeans during the bubonic plague, modern humans, too, tend to conflate contagion and ...
As pandemic-related anxiety tells on your nerves, here are a few podcasts that shelter you from the chaos of ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...