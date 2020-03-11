Oil rises amid hopes for output cut by US producers

Green race: Will the world of fashion make the cut?
Is it possible to make the highly polluting garment industry sustainable and eco-friendly, asks Preeti Mehra
Oil prices climbed for a second day on Wednesday, lifted by hopes that US producers will cut output, but gains were limited compared with Monday's crash after Saudi Arabia and Russia triggered a price war.
Brent crude futures rose $1.44, or 3.9 per cent, to $38.66 a barrel by 0226 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained $1.12, or 3.3 per cent, to $35.48 a barrel, following a jump of over 8 per cent the previous day. “Expectations that US shale oil producers will need to trim output helped improve the market sentiment,” said Satoru Yoshida, a commodity analyst with Rakuten Securities.
Occidental Petroleum on Tuesday joined a growing list of hard-pressed North American oil producers slashing spending and drilling after crude prices slumped to their lowest levels in more than three years.
Oil and equity markets had staged solid rebounds on Tuesday after the previous day’s pummelling, supported by signs of co-ordinated action by the world's biggest economies to cushion the economic impact of the coronavirus epidemic.
But growing scepticism about Washington's stimulus package to fight the coronavirus outbreak knocked the steam out of an earlier rally in Asian shares on Wednesday. “The rebound in crude oil is not expected to last long, with Saudi and Russia boasting about how much they can boost output by as the battle for market share begins,” ANZ said in a note.
Saudi Arabia said on Tuesday it would boost its oil supplies to a record high in April, raising the stakes in a stand-off with Russia and effectively rebuffing a suggestion from Moscow for new talks on production levels. The clash of the two oil titans sparked a 25 per cent slump in crude prices on Monday.
Russian oil minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday he did not rule out joint measures with OPEC to stabilize the market, adding that the next OPEC+ meeting was planned for May-June. But Saudi Arabia's energy minister told Reuters he did not see a need for the meeting if there was no agreement on measures to deal with the impact of the coronavirus on oil demand and prices.
“If the slumping oil prices force US shale oil producers to cut production by June, there is chance that OPEC+ would go back to an agreement to reduce output,” Rakuten's Yoshida said.
On the downside, US crude oil inventories rose in the most recent week, while gasoline and distillate stocks dropped, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday.
Is it possible to make the highly polluting garment industry sustainable and eco-friendly, asks Preeti Mehra
It has turned 13 railway stations ‘energy neutral’
How two start-ups use the Internet of Things to provide smart solutions
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...
As it reduces price for home-buyers, sellers hope to sell more, clear inventories
Focus on exports and likely recovery in domestic sales put it in a sweet spot
Evaluate the co-payment clause, often buried among the terms & conditions, with care
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
The average Indian woman is out on the streets, making herself heard—through peaceful protests, music and ...
Author and festival director Namita Gokhale’s latest novel, set against the backdrop of the Jaipur Literature ...
Being alone in a honeymoon destination has its quirks and challenges
The road back to the confines of chadar and chaardeewari may not be easy for the women protesters at ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...