Oil rises but US-China trade war weighs on demand outlook

CreditAccess Grameen buys Madura Microfin for ₹876 cr
CreditAccess Grameen, a Bengaluru-based microfinance company, has signed an agreement to buy ...
Oil prices inched up on Tuesday as the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ (OPEC) deal with associated producers last week to deepen output cuts in 2020 continued to provide a floor for prices, but United States (US)-China trade tensions clouded the demand outlook.
Brent crude settled up 9 cents at $64.34 a barrel, and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil rose 22 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to $59.24 a barrel.
The benchmarks fell 0.2 per cent and 0.3 per cent, respectively, on Monday.
Last week, the OPEC and associated producers like Russia agreed to deepen output cuts from 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) to 1.7 million bpd to support prices.
However, a December 15 deadline for the next round of US tariffs on Chinese imports weighed on markets.
“Now that the producers announced a production cut last week, the market is holding just below three-month highs,” said Gene McGillian, director of market research at Tradition Energy. ”Without a US-China trade deal, the market is having trouble heading into a new leg in this rally.”
US President Donald Trump does not want to implement the next round of tariffs, US Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said on Monday - but he wants “movement” from China to avoid them.
The Wall Street Journal reported that officials from both sides were laying the groundwork for a delay of a fresh round of tariffs.
Also the growth rate of China's imports of major commodities has accelerated in recent months, indicating Beijing's stimulus efforts may be bearing fruit and that the impact of a trade war may not be as bad as feared.
But investors remained on edge ahead of other events this week, with the British election on Thursday and US and European Central Bank meetings.
On Tuesday, US House Democrats agreed to support a separate US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement after a year of negotiations, clearing the way for ratification by the Congress this year. The trade deal must also still be approved by the Canadian parliament.
US crude oil inventories were expected to have dipped last week, while stocks of refined products were seen higher with gasoline stocks set to rise for the fifth straight week, a preliminary Reuters poll showed.
The American Petroleum Institute (API), an industry group, is scheduled to release its data for the latest week at 4:30 pm EST (2130 GMT) on Tuesday, and the weekly EIA report is due at 10:30 am on Wednesday.
CreditAccess Grameen, a Bengaluru-based microfinance company, has signed an agreement to buy ...
This is how the new Snapdragon processors is going to change the smartphone market
Analysts see advantages but also caution about prickly issues, including traffic sharing
Ashwini Phadnis offers a peek into a fascinating exercise — airlines assigning a unique identity to each of ...
The stock of leading telecom service provider Bharti Airtel rallied last week, thanks to the implementation ...
For investors in Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the September quarter results were a bit of a dampener.
Regular investments, emergency reserves, adequate insurance and plugging gaps can do the trick
The stock of Apollo Tyres tumbled 4.4 per cent with good volume on Tuesday, breaching its 21-day moving ...
The World Health Organization estimates that depression and anxiety — among the more prominent mental health ...
A documentary on The Savoy is reaping awards at international festivals
A Bengaluru entrepreneur revives a traditional cotton weave with a sheen that can beat silk
A new volume of essays examines the multidimensional impact of climate change on India, and why development ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...