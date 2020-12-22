Oil slips again as new Covid-19 strain proves ‘nightmare before Christmas’

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Oil prices fell on Tuesday, extending sharp losses overnight, as the rapid spread of a newstrain of the novel coronavirus in the United Kingdom prompted several countries to close their borders to British travellers and freight.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futuresdropped 30 cents, or 0.6 per cent, to $47.67 a barrel at 0156 GMT, while Brent crude futures fell 26 cents, or 0.5 per cent, to $50.65a barrel.
Both benchmark contracts slid nearly 3 per cent on Monday, partlyerasing recent strong gains on the back of the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines, seen as key to easing mobility restrictions.
After the UK government warned that a new variant of thevirus seemed to be spreading much faster than previous kinds, India, Pakistan, Russia, Jordan and Hong Kong joined European countries in suspending travel from Britain, and Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Oman closed their borders completely.
“The nightmare before Christmas scenario has set in, with acombination of the 'mutant virus' compounded by Brexit angst,” said Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at Axi, referring todoubts over whether UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson can secure a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union.
Markets crash on mutant virus fears
Innes said the oil market had been overbought, with longpositions outweighing short positions by around 4 to 1, so the sell-off was inevitable.
With the US dollar rising as a safe-haven currency, US-dollar priced oil is less attractive for buyers holdingother currencies, which added to pressure on oil prices.
“The downside risks are greater than the upside until webetter understand how politicians are going to react in 2021 -whether they're going to lock things down again,” Innes said.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Only companies with high profit margins made the cut
The stock of Piramal Enterprises Limited faced strong sell-off yesterday and, as a result, it broke below an ...
₹1372 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1360133513901415 Sell with tight stop-loss only if the stock slips below ...
You can act now on your desire to buy a house, provided you have a stable occupation and steady cash flows
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
Shashi Tharoor’s new book provides an analytical overview of patriotism to readers grappling with swiftly ...
Breaking is now an Olympic sport and the news has Bengaluru’s b-boys and b-girls floored
My sister S, who lives in Connecticut, sends me a text message: “Informal opinion survey: What would you ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...