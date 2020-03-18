Oil supply surge may push prices below $20/bbl: BofA

You won't miss your flight, thanks to floorwalkers
Floorwalkers help round up the missing passengers during boarding
An oil supply surge from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers could overwhelm global storage as the coronavirus squeezes demand, pushing prices below $20 a barrel, Bank of America Global Research said on Wednesday.
Oil prices have tumbled to below $30 a barrel in March due to the impact of the virus and a push by Saudi Arabia and Russia to ramp up output after the collapse of a deal between OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, to curb supply.
“(Around) 4 million barrels per day (mbpd) of new OPEC+ supply could arrive in the next two months,” BoFA said, adding global consumption could contract by over 0.5 mbpd in the first half of 2020, with the situation likely spilling over into the second half if the virus outbreak is not contained. This surplus could quickly fill the available global storage capacity – and if the land-based capacity is insufficient, additional floating storage would be needed, the bank said.
As oil stocks rise, the contango in the West Texas Intermediate – wherein prices for future delivery are more expensive than those for immediate dispatch – could widen, and make the US crude more expensive than the global benchmark Brent crude, it added. This could displace US shale output, but “it would take roughly 12 months for US supplies to fall 4 mbpd if shale drillers stopped completing wells today”, BoFA said.
Goldman Sachs predicted global demand would drop a record 1.1 mbpd this year, and slashed its second-quarter Brent price forecast to $20 a barrel.
Oil prices fell for a third day on Wednesday with US crude futures tumbling to a 17-year low as the coronavirus epidemic knocked the outlook for demand.
Floorwalkers help round up the missing passengers during boarding
The engine plays a key role in the overall plane design. Tune in to its sounds the next time you fly!
The start-up’s two main products — GUMPS and Noctua — have been commercially deployed in India
SchoolSkies helps in automating the admission and fee payment process
Earlier instances on ban on short-selling have not really helped. It also hampers market efficiency
Rates on these schemes could likely fall in the coming quarter; it’s best to lock-in now
Here are some metrics you can use, rather than getting swayed by social media forwards
Here’s how a doctor-couple can make their savings work for them through regular, well-thought-out investment ...
After years spent locking horns with Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee are now consciously ...
With an idyllic beach resort as the centrepiece, Amanthi Harris’s new novel is about the pursuit of happiness ...
Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia where Al Capone once lived, is now a tourist ...
What can a singles’ perspective add to the understanding of societal behaviour? Quite a lot, according to a ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...