Pepper continues to fall

The spot pepper continued to stay easier on Tuesday on limited activities as dealers are avoiding Financial year closing days' business. Spot prices dropped further by ₹100 a quintal to close at ₹57,500 (ungarbled) and ₹60,500 (garbled) a quintal. April, May and June contracts on the IPSTA remained steady at ₹60,000, ₹57,000 and 57,000 a quintal respectively. Indian export prices were at $9,575 a tonne c&f for Europe and $9,825 a tonne c&f for US.