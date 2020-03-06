Pepper prices down by ₹2 per kg in Kochi

The availability of low bulk density high moisture content pepper has dragged down prices by ₹2 per kg in Kochi on Friday.

The average price realised for ungarbled varieties was ₹302 per kg and the quantity offered was 24 tonnes. MG1 garbled varieties was quoted ₹322, while new pepper stood at ₹292.

Kishore Shamji of Kishor Spices said that Kerala based dealers are buying standing crop from Karnataka planters in advance which they are not drying the commodity after plucking. Farmers are selling the crop before the harvest because they have already received advance for the crop in August and September.

Overall, the sales was slow in many upcountry markets despite a Holi demand period and this was also a reason for a price decline, he said.