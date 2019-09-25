Commodities

Quality turmeric price improves

Our Correspondent Erode | Updated on September 25, 2019 Published on September 25, 2019

The price of some bags of good quality turmeric was increased.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Sales yard, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,659-7,014 a quintal, root variety was sold at ₹5,159-6,799. 1,232 bags of turmeric were arrived for sale, of which only 510 bags were sold. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,399-6,869, root variety was sold at ₹5,389-6,469 . Of the arrival of 441 bags of turmeric 306 bags were sold. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,829-6,630 . The root variety was sold at ₹5,150-6,399 . Of the arrival of 221 bags of turmeric 206 bags were sold.

