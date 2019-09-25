Quality turmeric price improves

The price of some bags of good quality turmeric was increased.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Sales yard, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,659-7,014 a quintal, root variety was sold at ₹5,159-6,799. 1,232 bags of turmeric were arrived for sale, of which only 510 bags were sold. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,399-6,869, root variety was sold at ₹5,389-6,469 . Of the arrival of 441 bags of turmeric 306 bags were sold. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,829-6,630 . The root variety was sold at ₹5,150-6,399 . Of the arrival of 221 bags of turmeric 206 bags were sold.