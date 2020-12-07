Refiners excited about NSE’s CDSO futures

Oppo Enco W31: Wireless little wonders with good sound and features
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
The recently-launched NSE’s Crude Degummed Soya Oil (CDSO) futures contract has evoked a large interest from the participants — especially the importers and processors of CDSO. This is the exchange’s first agricultural commodity futures contract.
After NCDEX’s silent withdrawal of CDSO futures contract soon after the launch in 2017, NSE’s launch is seen with much excitement and hope.
Speaking to BusinessLine, Atul Chaturvedi, President Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA), said, “The contract would certainly be an useful hedging tool as India imports close to about 3.5 million tonnes of degummed soya oil, which is a sizeable part of the overall edible oil imports. Ironically, there is no hedging mechanism for CDSO available within the country, all that is available is overseas.”
Sources in the soya oil processing trade informed that NCDEX’s failure in CDSO was primarily a liquidity issue. “NCDEX’s contract lacked market making facility and hence there were liquidity issues for the traders to make an exit after making an entry. But over the years, the way number of CDSO refiners and the share of CDSO in overall edible oil imports has gone up it is a promising proposition to have CDSO futures product but with adequate market making support,” said a market participant requesting not to be named.
For NSE’s CDSO futures contract, sources revealed there are two market makers appointed, who would place quotes on both sides — buyer and seller — for the December and January contracts, thereby infusing the much-needed liquidity into the contract.
After witnessing a turnover of more than ₹44.67 crore with a trading of 4280 tonnes on the first day of its launch (December 1), the contract registered a turnover of above ₹53 crore during the rest of the days last week.
Shiva Nand Upadhyay, Research Associate of SMC Global Securities Ltd, told BusinessLine that CDSO is a product obtained after crushing soyabean. Though it is pure, it is not fit for human consumption. It requires further processing such as refinement, bleaching, deodorizing and filtration, before it is considered an edible oil to be used in cooking or food products. Refined soya oil is a refined, bleached, deodorized form of CDSO.
On the high volumes of trading, Vinod TP, Senior Analyst at Geojit Financial Services said
NSE is focussed on those commodities that are not traded in MCX or NCDEX. “NSE has gone for a unique product. That is why volume is higher”.
Hedging in CDSO futures can be done by refining companies. They can use various hedging strategies in CDSO and they can do arbitrage with NCDEX soya oil and NSE CDSO also, Vinod said.
Stating that degummed soya oil is imported into India from Argentina and Brazil to meet the growing deficit of edible oil, Upadhyay said Indian traders were importing degummed soya oil without hedging any price risk on futures exchanges till date.
A leading refiner said that NSE’s CDSO contract may need some initial support. “This contract can become very interesting, just like CPO futures, which is very lucrative with a lot of depth. CDSO hedging overseas is a cumbersome process involving currency hedging as well as other costs.” Till now such hedging was done only on CBOT exchange.
Trader sources revealed that while RSO prices are more influenced by local factors such as seed arrivals, crop size, etc, the CDSO prices are directly linked with international market, especially Argentina and Chicago. About two-third of overall soya oil requirement is met through degummed soya oil, making India among the top importers of the commodity.
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
Japanese automaker Nissan’s new compact SUV Magnite with an aggressive price tag of ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) ...
The third in a series brings more photography smarts and a better processor but doesn’t quite outdo its ...
Jaguar’s super performance division — the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) — has just pulled the wraps off an ...
This new quant fund will filter stocks from the S&P BSE 200 using a four-step approach
They have staged a recovery in Q2. Besides, huge opportunities await them post-pandemic crisis
Go in for floating-rate instruments
The trend is up along all time-frames, but the Sensex and the Nifty 50 are at critical long-term targets
A Left party with a revolutionary past hopes to provide the much-needed ingredients of credibility and vision ...
‘Middle Class, Media and Modi’ unravels the rise of the BJP and Prime Minister Modi from the middle-class ...
Provocatively written and deftly argued, Kristen Ghodsee’s ‘Why Women Have Better Sex Under Socialism’ is ...
On the way to the hairdresser all I can think is, “I DON’T want a haircut!” The clouds hanging low in the sky ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...