Commodities

Rubber Board call center to share information on bee domestication

Aravindan Kottayam | Updated on November 02, 2020 Published on November 02, 2020

Rubber growers can contact Rubber Board Call Centre to gather information about 'hiving' and 'domestication' of indigenous stingless bees (Trigona Spp).

R. Ramachandran, an expert in this field will answer the questions on the subject on November 4 from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm. The Call Centre Number is 0481 - 2576622.

