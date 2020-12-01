Commodities

Rubber Board conducts one-day training in spraying and maintenance on Dec 8

Aravindan Kottayam | Updated on December 01, 2020 Published on December 01, 2020

The Rubber Board is organising a one-day training programme in spraying against diseases and maintenance of sprayers at Rubber Training Institute, Kottayam on December 8. Training fee is Rs. 500.00 (18 per cent GST and one per cent flood cess extra). SC/ST candidates will be given fifty per cent concession in fee on providing caste certificate. Members of Rubber Producers' Societies will get 25 per cent concession in fee on producing membership certificate.

The training will be conducted in strict observance of Covid protocol. The trainees can pay the fee directly to account No. 1450300184 of Central Bank of India (IFSC Code- CBIN0284150) in favour of Director (Training), Rubber Board, Kottayam. For further details, contact 0481- 2353127 or Whatsapp 7994650941.

