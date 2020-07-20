Commodities

Rubber Board to hold 2-day online training

Aravindan Kottayam | Updated on July 20, 2020 Published on July 20, 2020

The Rubber Board is organising a two-day online free training programme in rubber sheet processing and grading on July 23 and 24. The training will start at 10 am and close at 1 pm every day. The training includes latex collection, processing into sheet rubber, grading, as per Green Book standards, etc. For details, contact on phone: 0481- 2353127 or Whatsapp 04812353325

Published on July 20, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Rubber rebounds on covering purchases