Rubber Board to organise online training programme on October 28

The Rubber Board is organising an online training programme in good agricultural practices for sustainable rubber production on October 28.

According to a press release issued by the Board, the fee for this is ₹119.00 (including 18 per cent GST and one per cent flood cess) for Keralites having no GST registration and ₹118.00 for non-Keralites and Keralites having GST registration. The trainees can pay the fee directly to account No.1450300184 of Central Bank of India (IFSC Code-CBIN0284150) in favour of Director (Training), Rubber Board, Kottayam.

The registration will be open till 5:00pm on October 27.