Rubber on a steady note

Spot rubber prices ended in a steady note on Friday. According to observers, the stalemate continued in the domestic market as most traders were unwilling to enlarge their commitments despite a firm closing in global markets.

The volumes were extremely low.

RSS-4 was quoted unchanged at ₹133 a kg by traders and the Rubber Board. The grade finished flat at ₹129 a kg as reported by dealers.

Natural rubber futures closed higher in day time trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE). The near month October delivery was up by 140 Yuan (₹1,520.89) to close at 11,685 Yuan (₹126,940.11) a tonne.

RSS-3 (spot) flared up to ₹144.91 (141.78) a kg at Bangkok. SMR-20 improved to ₹101.33 (99.96) and Latex 60% to ₹88.96 (88.57) at Kuala Lumpur.

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS-4:133 (133); RSS-5: 128 (128); ISNR-20: 108 (108) and Latex (60% drc): 76.50 (76.50).