Rubber stays flat in subdued trading

Spot rubber prices remained unchanged on Tuesday. RSS-4 closed steady at ₹118 a kg consecutively for the third day, according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade finished flat at ₹114 a kg, according to dealers. The overall volumes were meagre.

The sentiments remained neutral as major consuming industries continued to keep a very low profile possibly to avoid a major recovery in prices. “Most of us are in urgent need of liquid cash,” a small grower told BusinessLine. “But still, we are desperately waiting for a reasonable price level to sell”.

The July futures slid to ₹119.01 (119.17) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). The contracts were down by 0.13 per cent with a volume of 19 lots and total trade value of ₹22.64 lakh.

RSS-3 firmed up at its July futures to ₹99.75 (99.09) and August to ₹100.40 (99.79) a kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange. SMR 20 improved to ₹86.12 (85.78 ) and Latex 60% to ₹87.19 (86.76) at Kuala Lumpur. RSS-3 (spot) weakened to ₹115.39 (115.53) per kg at Bangkok.

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS-4:118 (118); RSS-5: 114.50 (114.50); ISNR 20: 104 (104) and Latex (60% drc): 83.50 (83.50).

Published on June 30, 2020
