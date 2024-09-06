The 53rd annual general meeting (AGM) and annual awards function of the Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA) will be held in Mumbai on September 18. SEA will be presenting the awards to the highest processors of oilcakes/rice bran/minor oilseeds, the highest exporters of oilmeals, rice bran oil, groundnut oil and coconut oil, and the Shri BK Goenka Awards for the highest producer of refined ricebran oil for 2023-24.

Processors of rice bran, sunflower seed oilcake, rapeseed oilcake, groundnut oilcake, slaseed, mango kernel, mahuaseed oilcake, neem seed, castorseed oilcake, copra (coconut) oilcake, and palm kernel will be awarded under the highest processors category on the occasion.

Exporters of rice bran extractions, rapeseed extraction, castorseed extraction, groundnut seed extraction, sal oil (fats), mango kernel oil (fats), neemseed oil, ricebran oil, coconut oil, groundnut oil for 2023-24 will be awarded under the highest exporters category on that day.

Award for research work

SEA will be presenting the ‘Shri Somalal Vyas SEA Innovation Awards 2024’ for innovation work by young students and research scholars working in oil extraction, refinery and processing technology. The association will be presenting ‘Shri Govindbhai Memorial Awards’ in memory of Govindbhai G Patel to commodity analyst/trader, media and farmer/FPO/service on the occasion.

BV Mehta, Executive Director of SEA, said the association has invited Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, to grace the occasion as the chief guest, and Sanjeev Chopra, Secretary (F&PD), Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public distribution, as the guest of honour.

Invitations have also been extended to ministers, ambassadors and senior officials from Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Brazil and Argentina to grace the awards ceremony as guests of honour/special guests.

Over 700 members and special invitees, including Globoil delegates, are expected to participate in the meeting and awards function. SEA is presenting the awards every year to encourage processing of oilseeds and oilcakes as well as exports, he said.

