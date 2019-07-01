Soya up on improved global cues

Despite weak physical demand, soya oil in Indore mandis edged marginally higher at ₹754-756 for 10 kg on improved global cues. Soy solvent on the other hand was quoted at ₹718-722. Soyabean also traded slightly higher at ₹3,700-3,725 a quintal, while plant deliveries of soybean were quoted at ₹3,750 a quintal. In the futures segment, soybean traded higher on improved global cues with its July and August contracts on the NCDEX on Monday closing at ₹3,698 a quintal (up ₹24) and ₹3,692 (up ₹45) a quintal, respectively. Soy DOC was quoted at ₹30,500-31,000 a tonne on weak domestic demand.