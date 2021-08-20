Spices Board to launch virtual platform for export facilitation, promotion

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
The Spices Board is in the process of launching a unique virtual platform for export facilitation and promotion.
The platform will provide the exporters with updated trade and market information in addition to the facilities for setting up their virtual office in the portal, D.Sathian, Secretary, Spices Board said. The portal will also have the facilities to conduct virtual trade fairs and meets, seminars, workshops, training programmes etc. for the Indian spice industry.
He spoke at a webinar conducted as part of the International Buyer Seller Meet organised with the Indian Embassy, Bangkok and Indian spice exporters and importers in Thailand, trade associations, leading supermarket chains etc.
The Board has been conducting a series of digital buyer-seller meets to ensure no gap/hindrance in sourcing and supply of spices from the country. These BSMs benefitted farmers, traders and exporters immensely, he added.
Thailand is an important destination for India’s spices, and it opens up opportunities and offers ample avenues for expansion. India, on average, exports 68,225 tonnes of spices to Thailand every year, valued at ₹944.35 crore, which accounts for 6 per cent volume and 5 per cent in value of the country’s total spice exports. The major spices exported from India to Thailand are chillies, turmeric, garlic, value-added products, spice oils & oleoresins, curry powders, etc.
Considering the prospective growth potential and established market access, the officials pointed out that the opportunity to increase the imports by Thailand is prolific, especially for specialized spice blends like chicken curry, fish curry, meat masala, and ready-to-cook products. Given the consistently emerging industrial demand from food and meat processing sectors, the Board has identified Thailand as a focus country for the accelerated growth for export of Indian spices.
India’s spice exports amounted to more than 17 lakh tonnes valued at more than ₹30,000 crore during the 2020-21 fiscal year. This scaled the landmark level of $ 4 billion in value compared to the previous year, despite the pandemic situation.
