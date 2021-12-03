Spot rubber closes low on Friday

Baby AMG is a small wonder!
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
Spot rubber closed lower on Friday. The weekend session continued to remain under pressure on buyer resistance following the sustained weakness in overseas markets and a steady rise in domestic arrivals. “I expect sheet rubber to hit ₹185 a kg next week,” an observer said.
“It may even fall below that in the days ahead before settling at a comfortable level to both, the producing and consuming sectors,” he added. “However, the production is expected to pickup by mid-December.”
RSS4 surrendered to ₹186.00 (₹189.00) per kg according to traders..The grade declined ₹187.00 (₹189.00) and ₹183.00 (₹184.00) per kg, according to the Rubber Board and dealers.
In futures, the most active December contracts were down 0.21 percent from Thursday’s settlement price to close at ₹181.95 per kg with a volume of 26 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).
RSS3 (spot) dropped to ₹147.26 (148.49) per kg at Bangkok. The forward January 2022 delivery for RSS3 lost 1.5 percent from last days settlement price to close at 221.5 Yen (₹147.88) per kg with a volume of 7 lots on the Osaka Exchange, Japan.
The natural rubber contract for the front month January 2022 delivery was down 1.66 percent from previous day’s settlement price to close at 14.49 Yuan (₹170.87) per kg with a volume of 37,955 lots in daytime trading on Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE).
Spot rubber rates (Rs/kg) were: RSS4:186.00 (189.00), RSS5: 183.00 (186.00), ISNR20: 172.00 (173.00) and Latex (60% drc): 137.50 (138.50).
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The cement sector’s roadmap at Glasgow involves commitment and collaboration
The COP26 declaration was explicit about shifting completely to zero-emission cars and vans by 2040. India ...
Balanced Advantage Funds are in the spotlight as wary investors eye steep equity valuations with worry. Should ...
There is room for further fall in benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, with possible intermediate bounces
Remember to verify your ITR within 120 days of filing
Key support for gold and silver futures at ₹47,000 and ₹62,500 respectively
For young Meher, living in Dharavi meant a life full of possibilities. But as Covid-19 cases in the Mumbai ...
Bags the award for his biography Naoroji: Pioneer of Indian Nationalism
The author gives a nudge to live out our life with the passion that we can command
The author dips into behavioural science to create a DIY toolkit for personal metamorphosis
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...