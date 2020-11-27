Spot rubber ends firm on global gains

Spot rubber ended in green on Friday. RSS 4 improved to ₹159.50 (158.50) per kg, according to traders and the Rubber Board. It firmed up to ₹155.50 (154.50) per kg, as per dealers.

The commodity regained strength to explore further highs tracking the global gains but the trend continued to remain partially mixed as Latex closed unchanged on dull demand.

Natural rubber futures closed higher in day on Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE). The January 2021 delivery was up by 235 Yuan (₹2,644.65) to close at 14,880 Yuan (₹1,67,457.15) a tonne.

RSS 3 (spot) improved to ₹174.56 (174.11) per kg at Bangkok. SMR 20 slid to ₹118.44 (118.58) while Latex firmed up to ₹106.50 (105.87) per kg at Kualalumpur.

Spot rubber rates (Rs/kg) were: RSS4:159.50 (158.50); RSS5: 152.50 (151.50); ISNR20: 125.00 (124.00) and Latex (60 per cent drc): 108.00 (108.00).