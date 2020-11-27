Spot rubber ends firm on global gains

Will Magnite be Nissan’s Magnum Opus?
Despite weaknesses, the new sub-compact SUV has the potential to bring the Japanese car maker back into the ...
Spot rubber ended in green on Friday. RSS 4 improved to ₹159.50 (158.50) per kg, according to traders and the Rubber Board. It firmed up to ₹155.50 (154.50) per kg, as per dealers.
The commodity regained strength to explore further highs tracking the global gains but the trend continued to remain partially mixed as Latex closed unchanged on dull demand.
Natural rubber futures closed higher in day on Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE). The January 2021 delivery was up by 235 Yuan (₹2,644.65) to close at 14,880 Yuan (₹1,67,457.15) a tonne.
RSS 3 (spot) improved to ₹174.56 (174.11) per kg at Bangkok. SMR 20 slid to ₹118.44 (118.58) while Latex firmed up to ₹106.50 (105.87) per kg at Kualalumpur.
Spot rubber rates (Rs/kg) were: RSS4:159.50 (158.50); RSS5: 152.50 (151.50); ISNR20: 125.00 (124.00) and Latex (60 per cent drc): 108.00 (108.00).
Despite weaknesses, the new sub-compact SUV has the potential to bring the Japanese car maker back into the ...
Airlines issue flight delay/cancellation certificates for those looking to furnish proof
While the US regulator has cleared the aircraft’s return to the skies, its European counterpart has ...
Not too big, not too small, and better priced than the Pro models
Four financial ratios can alert you early to brewing trouble in a lender
Here’s how the recent increase in threshold for tax concession will help
I bought a flat (first-time home-buyer) in August 2019 for ₹58 lakh. I have taken a home loan of ₹40 lakh, ...
₹1426 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1410139314381450 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed ...
A leopard that strikes fear in a Himalayan valley and awe in the heart of a visitor
The new heroes in town are businesspeople, at least in a new crop of biopics emerging from the Indian film ...
The ‘changing of the guard’ ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on November 28 highlights the Indian soldier’s ...
The once impeached US President, now defeated, continues to challenge a system that he has successfully ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...