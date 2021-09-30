Commodities

Spot rubber finishes flat on Thursday

Aravindan Kottayam | Updated on September 30, 2021

FILE PHOTO   -  The Hindu

RSS4 was quoted unchanged at ₹164.00 a kg by dealers

Spot rubber finished flat on Thursday. RSS4 closed steady at ₹169.00 a kg as per traders and the Rubber Board. The grade was quoted unchanged at ₹164.00 a kg by dealers.

Covering groups continued to procure the raw material as certain tyre makers insisted on immediate deliveries and the current trend might continue till next midweek, an observer said. The volumes were moderate.

In futures, the most active October delivery was up 0.20 percent from Wednesday’s settlement price to close at ₹169.05 per kg with a volume of 20 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

RSS3 (spot) firmed up to ₹129.89 (128.94) per kg at Bangkok. SMR20 improved to ₹124.17 (122.10) and Latex to ₹90.22 (88.24) per kg at Kuala Lumpur.

The natural rubber contract for the October delivery was up 2.54 percent from previous day’s settlement price to close at 13.16 Yuan (₹151.24) per kg with a volume of 567 lots in day time trading on Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE).

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) were: RSS4:169.00 (169), RSS5: 166.00 (166.00), ISNR20: 161.00 (161.00) and Latex (60 per cent drc): 122.50 (122.50).

Published on September 30, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

rubber industry
commodities market
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like