Spot rubber holds steady

Spot rubber prices were steady on Wednesday. Most traders were unwilling to enlarge their commitments as the increase in Covid-19 infections continued to cast its shadow over the market.

RSS-4 closed unchanged at ₹129.50 and ₹130 per kg respectively, according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade finished flat at ₹126 as reported by dealers. Meanwhile, RSS-5 firmed up marginally on enquiries from the non-tyre sector but the overall volumes were dull.

RSS-4 improved at its August futures to ₹133.80 (132.10) and September to ₹133.73 (130.50) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). The August contracts were up by 1.29 per cent with a volume of 38 lots and total trade value of ₹50.82 lakh.

RSS-3 (spot) firmed up to ₹116.01 (115.18) a kg at Bangkok. SMR 20 weakened to ₹89.75 (90.21) and Latex 60% to ₹81.88 (81.97) at Kuala Lumpur.

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS-4:129.50 (129.50); RSS-5: 127 (126); ISNR20: 110 (110) and Latex (60% drc): 80 (80).