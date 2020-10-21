Spot rubber prices inch higher

Spot rubber scaled further highs on Wednesday. The market opened firm and improved subsequently on fresh buying and short covering. "The immediate target of the commodity is ₹150.00 and we expect sheet rubber to reach that level during next week," a dealer told BusinessLine.

RSS4 improved to ₹144.00 (142.00) per kg, according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade was quoted higher at ₹140.00 (138.00) per kg by Dealers.

RSS 3 (spot) flared up to ₹162.60 (158.33) per kg at Bangkok. SMR 20 improved sharply to ₹120.04 (113.67) and Latex 60 per cent to ₹112.74 (103.22) per kg at Kualalumpur.

Natural rubber futures continued to close higher in day time trading on Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE). The most active January 2021 delivery was up by ₹5,756.26 to close at ₹163,399.68 a tonne.

Spot rubber rates (Rs/kg) were: RSS4:144.00 (142.00); RSS5: 140.00 (138.00); ISNR20: 117.00 (115.00) and Latex (60% drc): 92.00 (87.50).