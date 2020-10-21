Commodities

Spot rubber prices inch higher

Aravindan Kottayam | Updated on October 21, 2020 Published on October 21, 2020

Spot rubber scaled further highs on Wednesday. The market opened firm and improved subsequently on fresh buying and short covering. "The immediate target of the commodity is ₹150.00 and we expect sheet rubber to reach that level during next week," a dealer told BusinessLine.

RSS4 improved to ₹144.00 (142.00) per kg, according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade was quoted higher at ₹140.00 (138.00) per kg by Dealers.

RSS 3 (spot) flared up to ₹162.60 (158.33) per kg at Bangkok. SMR 20 improved sharply to ₹120.04 (113.67) and Latex 60 per cent to ₹112.74 (103.22) per kg at Kualalumpur.

Natural rubber futures continued to close higher in day time trading on Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE). The most active January 2021 delivery was up by ₹5,756.26 to close at ₹163,399.68 a tonne.

Spot rubber rates (Rs/kg) were: RSS4:144.00 (142.00); RSS5: 140.00 (138.00); ISNR20: 117.00 (115.00) and Latex (60% drc): 92.00 (87.50).

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 21, 2020
rubber industry
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.