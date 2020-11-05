Spot rubber prices remain unchanged

Spot rubber closed unchanged on Thursday. RSS4 was quoted steady at Rs 154.00 per kg by traders and the Rubber Board. The grade finished flat at Rs 150.00 per kg according to Dealers. The trend was partially mixed as RSS5 lost marginally amidst scattered transactions.

"We expect the commodity to bounce back after the on going short term correction following the sustained weakness in global markets", a dealer said. "It is evident that the domestic market managed to remain neutral reacting closely to a marginal recovery in Shanghai futures today."

Natural rubber futures closed higher in day time trading on Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE). The front month November delivery was up by 200 Yuan (Rs.2,241.77) to close at 13,570 Yuan (Rs.152,171.07) a tonne.

RSS 3 (spot) declined to Rs 158.32 (168.71) per kg at Bangkok. SMR 20 improved to Rs 113.61 (112.82) while Latex declined to Rs 123.55 (133.97) per kg at Kualalumpur.

Spot rubber rates (Rs/kg) were: RSS4:154.00 (154.00); RSS5: 146.00 (147.00); ISNR20: 124.00 (124.00) and Latex (60% drc): 108.00 (108.00).