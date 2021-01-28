Spot rubber prices remains unchanged

Spot rubber closed unchanged on Thursday. The commodity continued to remain under pressure following the sustained weakness in domestic futures and global trendsetters.

According to reports, tyre makers have started using technically specified rubber (TSR) grade ISNR 20 than RSS 4. In fact, they account for 68 per cent of the total rubber consumption in India. ISNR20 the only gainer of the day, firmed up to ₹129.00 (128.00) per kg during late trading hours.

RSS 4 was quoted steady at ₹151.00 per kg by traders and the Rubber Board. The grade finished flat at ₹147.00 per kg as reported by the dealers. The volumes were low.

In futures, the natural rubber contract for January delivery declined to ₹151.50 (152.70) per kg on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

RSS 3 (spot) surrendered to ₹150.21 (153.17) per kg at Bangkok. The most active natural rubber contract for May 2021 delivery was down by 90 Yuan (₹1,016.63) from previous day's settlement price to close at 14,150 Yuan (₹159,836.14) a tonne in day time trading on Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE).

Spot rubber rates (Rs/kg) were: RSS4:151.00 (151.00); RSS5: 144.00(144.00); ISNR20: 129.00 (128.00) and Latex (60% drc): 111.00 (111.00).