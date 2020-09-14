Spot rubber slips on tepid demand

My Five: Do not over think & find time for passion, says Minal Srivastava, Shalimar Paints VP
Minal Srivastava, Vice-President (Marketing), Shalimar Paints1. Do not over think: Mind controls the body, ...
Spot rubber closed weak on Monday. RSS-4 dropped to ₹133 (133.50) per kg, according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade declined to ₹129 (129.50) as reported by dealers.
Tepid demand from covering buyers and major consuming industries took the steam out of the market and it lost further amidst scattered transactions. The trend continued to remain mixed.
As per reports based on the anticipated figures of production available from individual producing countries, the world production during Q3 2020 (July-September) is anticipated at 3.517 million tonnes — down 1.5 per cent from the same quarter in the previous year.
Based on preliminary estimates and forecasts of individual consuming countries, word consumption of NR is expected to be down 2.9 per cent during the third quarter. But when compared with the 15 year-on-year fall seen during Q1 2020 (January-March) and 15.8 per cent y-o- fall in Q2 2020 (April-June), this is a marked improvement according to the Association of Natural Rubber Producing Countries (ANRPC).
The September futures improved by 115 yuan (₹1,239.06) to close at 11,505 yuan (₹123,959.48) a tonne in day time trading on Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE).
RSS-3 (spot) slid to ₹138.59 (138.66) per kg at Bangkok. SMR-20 firmed up to ₹97.57 (97.06) and Latex 60% to ₹86.51 (85.37) at Kuala Lumpur.
Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS-4:133 (133.50); RSS-5: 127.50 (128); ISNR-20: 109 (109) and Latex (60% drc): 77 (77).
Minal Srivastava, Vice-President (Marketing), Shalimar Paints1. Do not over think: Mind controls the body, ...
An expert team can be a nodal point to cross-check health information
SARS-CoV-2 appears to put the COR in CORonary problems
The National Digital Health Mission must ensure quality individual healthcare with dignity, privacy
Recently, many have taken to direct equity investing. But if you are new to equity, it may be better to stick ...
A strong break above 39,000 can pave the way for the Sensex to move towards 40,000
With a large- and mid-cap bias, the fund aims at valuation-based asset allocation
BusinessLine was the first to report on the possibility of increased provisioning on SRs
It’s a market with a voracious appetite for translated works. Publishers race to outbid each other and ...
Several major writers — Tagore, Nabokov and Beckett, among others — translated their works to English, but not ...
There are two options before the government: Pursue a bold reform agenda to resuscitate the economy, or let it ...
A writer mourns the loss of her dog during a pandemic year
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...