Commodities

Spot rubber stays flat

Aravindan Kottayam | Updated on July 28, 2020 Published on July 28, 2020

Spot rubber closed unchanged on Tuesday. RSS-4 finished flat at ₹129.50 and ₹130 per kg respectively, according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade was quoted steady at ₹126 by dealers.

In futures, the August contracts improved to ₹132.10 (129.87) on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). The contracts were up by 1.72 per cent with a volume of 30 lots and a total trade value of ₹39.41 lakh.

Meanwhile, the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM) rubber contracts, which began trading on the Osaka Exchange (OSE) on July 27, fell by 0.9 per cent on concerns about the impact of a second wave of Covid-19 cases on global economy and demand for commodities. The December futures for RSS-3 concluded at ₹112.52 per kg on Monday. Its January contracts closed at ₹114.16 on Tuesday.

SMR 20 firmed up to ₹90.21 (90.14) and Latex 60% to ₹81.97 (81.64) per kg at Kuala Lumpur. Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS-4:129.50 (129.50); RSS-5: 126 (126); ISNR20: 110 (110) and Latex (60% drc): 80 (80).

Published on July 28, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Oil prices rise on US stimulus hopes, weaker dollar