hamburger

Commodities

Spot rubber steadies in holiday trading

Aravindan | Kottayam, March 1 | Updated on: Mar 01, 2022

Volumes were low

    Spot rubber was quoted steady on Tuesday. RSS-4 closed unchanged at ₹165.50 a kg, according to traders and the Rubber Board.

As per reports, a leading tyre-maker bought sheet rubber at ₹165 a kg on early trades. The market was totally in a holiday mood owing to Maha Shivaratri and the overall volumes were extremely low.   RSS-3 (spot) declined to ₹170.82 (172.99) per kg at Bangkok. SMR20 improved to ₹133.54 (133.40) and Latex to ₹129.51 (129.49) per kg at Kuala Lumpur.   The natural rubber contract for the May 2022 delivery was down 1.17 per cent from previous day’s settlement price to close at 13.72 Yuan (₹164.21) per kg with a volume of 266,103 lots in daytime trading on Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE).    Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) were: RSS-4: 165.50 (165.50), RSS-5: 163 (163), ISNR20: 159 (159) and Latex (60% drc): 119.50 (119.50).

Certificate course

The National Institute for Rubber Training (NIRT), under the Rubber Board conducts a three-day certificate course in testing of Dry Rubber Content (DRC) in natural rubber latex at NIRT, Kottayam from March 9-11. Those who studied chemistry as a subject at Plus Two or Degree level are eligible to join the course.

Interested persons can use the link https://bit.ly/3feCcVj to register for the course. For further details, contact phone: 0481- 2353127, 7306464582 or Whatsapp 04812353201.

Published on March 01, 2022
plantations
rubber (commodity)

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you