Spot rubber steadies in holiday trading

Spot rubber was quoted steady on Tuesday. RSS-4 closed unchanged at ₹165.50 a kg, according to traders and the Rubber Board.

As per reports, a leading tyre-maker bought sheet rubber at ₹165 a kg on early trades. The market was totally in a holiday mood owing to Maha Shivaratri and the overall volumes were extremely low. RSS-3 (spot) declined to ₹170.82 (172.99) per kg at Bangkok. SMR20 improved to ₹133.54 (133.40) and Latex to ₹129.51 (129.49) per kg at Kuala Lumpur. The natural rubber contract for the May 2022 delivery was down 1.17 per cent from previous day’s settlement price to close at 13.72 Yuan (₹164.21) per kg with a volume of 266,103 lots in daytime trading on Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE). Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) were: RSS-4: 165.50 (165.50), RSS-5: 163 (163), ISNR20: 159 (159) and Latex (60% drc): 119.50 (119.50).

Certificate course

The National Institute for Rubber Training (NIRT), under the Rubber Board conducts a three-day certificate course in testing of Dry Rubber Content (DRC) in natural rubber latex at NIRT, Kottayam from March 9-11. Those who studied chemistry as a subject at Plus Two or Degree level are eligible to join the course.

Interested persons can use the link https://bit.ly/3feCcVj to register for the course. For further details, contact phone: 0481- 2353127, 7306464582 or Whatsapp 04812353201.