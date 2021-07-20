Spot rubber steady with an upward bias

Spot rubber was quoted steady with an upward bias, despite the sharp declines in overseas markets on Tuesday. RSS4 closed unchanged at ₹170.50 per kg after hitting an intraday high of ₹171.00, according to traders. The grade finished flat at ₹170.00 a kg as per the Rubber Board.

“There was no improvement in arrivals yet and it may take another two or three weeks for the supplies to strengthen”, a dealer told BusinessLine.

The optimism on the demand sector has improved in India as several states have lifted or eased the Covid-19 related restrictions, according to the Association of Natural Rubber producing Countries (ANRPC). The country’s auto sector is also showing signs of recovery.

Even though the sales in Apr-June 2021 is much lower than that of the same quarter in 2019 (6.085 million units), the recovery towards the pre-pandemic level has been a positive news to the domestic market.

In futures, July delivery was down 1.26 percent from Monday’s settlement price to close at ₹172.50 per kg with a volume of 28 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). RSS 3 (spot) surrendered to ₹131.75 (136.03) per kg at Bangkok.

The natural rubber contract for the September delivery was down 5.03 percent from previous day’s settlement price to close at 12,920 Yuan (₹1,48,821.56) a tonne with a volume of 5,74,567 lots in day time trading on Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE).

The most active December delivery was down 0.29 per cent from last days settlement price to close at 206.1 Yen (₹140.54) per kg with a volume of 202 lots on the Osaka Exchange, Japan.

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) were: RSS4:170.50 (170.50); RSS5: 167.50 (167.50); ISNR20: 155.00 (154.00) and Latex (60 per cent drc): 129.00 (129.50).