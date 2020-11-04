Spot rubber takes a hit as global market weakens

Spot rubber ended in red, ridden by the sustained weakness in global markets on Wednesday. RSS4 dropped to Rs 154.00 (155.00) per kg, according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade slid to Rs 150.00 (151.00) per kg, according to Dealers. The overall volumes continued to remain low.

It was reported that the impact of Covid-19 will continue to cast its shadow over the world economy, inflicting a huge global recession. A vaccine may be available across globe without much delay. Even then, the disease will remain a threat for a long time.

RSS 3 (spot) declined to Rs 168.71 (175.44) per kg at Bangkok. SMR 20 dropped to Rs 112.82 (114.14) and Latex to Rs 133.97 (135.52) per kg at Kualalumpur.

Natural rubber futures finished lower in day time trading on Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE). The front month November delivery was down by 225 Yuan (Rs 2,507.75) to close at 13,370 Yuan (Rs 149,016.12) a tonne.

Spot rubber rates (Rs/kg) were: RSS4:154.00 (155.00); RSS5: 147.00 (150.00); ISNR20: 124.00 (125.00) and Latex (60% drc): 108.00 (111.00).