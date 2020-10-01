Sugar mills await decision on MSP from Centre

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G: Phone outside, tablet inside
Samsung’s delectable third category-defining foldable is a total object of desire
In August, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by the Prime Minister, approved ₹285 per quintal (for a basic sugar recovery rate of 10 per cent) as FRP for cane, that will be payable by sugar mills for 2020-21 sugar season (October-September). The approval of the ₹10-per quintal hike in FRP was made on the recommendations of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices. But sugar mills are stressed and saying that it will be difficult for them to pay the new FRP at the current MSP of ₹31 per kg. While cane arrears due to farmers in Maharashtra are just about ₹388 crore; in Uttar Pradesh, it is about ₹12,000 crore.
Shahaji Gaikwad, whole-time director of Daund Sugar, a mill based in Maharashtra, said that the industry is awaiting the decision of the Centre on MSP. He added that only based on the MSP, mills will decide to offer a bonus on FRP. Bajirao Sutar, Managing Director of the Karmayogi Shankarraoji Patil Sahakari Sakhar Karakhana — a cooperative sugar mill — said that given the weak financial health of cooperative sugar mills and the current MSP on the commodity, it is unlikely that farmers will get anything above the FRP this year in Maharashtra.
With export subsidy of ₹10,448 per tonne also applicable only till December, the mills are in a tight spot now, say market observers.
The all-India average cost of production of sugar, after accounting for by-products, works out to ₹35-36 per kg.
The current MSP of ₹31 per kilo was fixed 18 months back in February 2019.
Maharashtra Sugar Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad in a telephonic interaction with BusinessLine said that mills want that price to be increased to ₹33 per kg.
Samsung’s delectable third category-defining foldable is a total object of desire
It’s a nice travel camera for both stills and videos and would work for a large audience of casual shooters
Recent amendments in law require airlines to tighten vigilance and diligence levels for operations. The ...
Adding a new aircraft type to the fleet is a complex process that requires carriers to demonstrate their ...
Here’s how you can get it transferred to your name without a sale deed
LME cash market returns to contango; more correction likely in coming days
Some offers which saw lukewarm retail response have done well post listing
There are two things that are important while considering a business as a worthwhile investment opportunity – ...
Meet the liquor vendors who look forward to a day of relaxation with family, as few other celebrations accord ...
Mahatma Gandhi may have been indifferent to the charms of the ornate Rashtrapati Bhavan, but his stamp on it ...
Alankrita Shrivastava, director of ‘Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare’, on why women must dream and dare to ...
Gangster-turned-marathoner Rahul Jadhav’s story is one of hope and second chances
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...