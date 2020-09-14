Sugar steadies in routine trade

My Five: Do not over think & find time for passion, says Minal Srivastava, Shalimar Paints VP
Minal Srivastava, Vice-President (Marketing), Shalimar Paints1. Do not over think: Mind controls the body, ...
Sugar prices extended a steady trend as demand-supply and volume remained normal. Traders stayed away from building new inventory. At the Vashi spot market, prices were up by ₹5 a quintal for S-grade. M-grade ruled steady.
At naka and mill level, enough supply kept morale steady said sources.
Arrivals were about 47-48 truck loads (each of 10 tonnes) and local dispatches were at 44-45 loads. Inventories at Vashi were about 95-100 truck loads. Freight rates were steady at ₹80-100 per bag.
On Saturday evening, 18-20 mills offered tenders and sold about 58,000-60,000 bags at ₹3,150-3,220 for S-grade and ₹3,240-3,320 for M-grade.
The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates (₹/quintal): S-grade 3,300-3,362 and M-grade 3,386-3,502.
Naka delivery rates (₹/quintal): S-grade 3,245-3,315 and M-grade 3,365-3,415.
Minal Srivastava, Vice-President (Marketing), Shalimar Paints1. Do not over think: Mind controls the body, ...
An expert team can be a nodal point to cross-check health information
SARS-CoV-2 appears to put the COR in CORonary problems
The National Digital Health Mission must ensure quality individual healthcare with dignity, privacy
Max Life’s Smart Wealth plan offers several premium payment term (PPT), policy term (PT) combinations, unlike ...
Recently, many have taken to direct equity investing. But if you are new to equity, it may be better to stick ...
With a large- and mid-cap bias, the fund aims at valuation-based asset allocation
BusinessLine was the first to report on the possibility of increased provisioning on SRs
It’s a market with a voracious appetite for translated works. Publishers race to outbid each other and ...
Several major writers — Tagore, Nabokov and Beckett, among others — translated their works to English, but not ...
There are two options before the government: Pursue a bold reform agenda to resuscitate the economy, or let it ...
A writer mourns the loss of her dog during a pandemic year
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...