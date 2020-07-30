Supply concerns lift rubber

Spot rubber finished in green on Thursday. The commodity regained strength on supply concerns following incessant rains all over the plantation areas. There were no enquiries from the tyre sector but sheet rubber finished higher on covering purchases at lower levels. Volumes continued to remain low.

RSS-4 improved to ₹131 from ₹129.50 and ₹130 per kg respectively, according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade firmed up to ₹127 (126), according to dealers. The trend was mixed as ISNR 20 and Latex closed unchanged amidst scattered transactions.

RSS-3 (spot) firmed up to ₹119.95 (116.01) per kg at Bangkok. SMR 20 improved to ₹93.92 (89.75) and Latex 60% to ₹82.54 (81.88) a kg at Kuala Lumpur.

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS-4:131 (129.50); RSS-5: 128 (127); ISNR 20: 110 (110) and Latex (60% drc): 80 (80).

Online training

The Rubber Training Institute is organising an online training programme on diseases of rubber and its control measures on August 7. The training will start at 10.30 am and close at 12.30 pm. Registration is open up to 5 pm of August 5. For details, contact on phone: 0481- 2353127 or WhatsApp 79946 50941.

According to a press release issued by the Rubber Board, the programme link will be provided to 200 candidates on a first come first served basis.