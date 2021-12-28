Coonoor tea auctions for 2021 ends on satisfying note

The auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade (CTTA) for the calendar year 2021 ended on a satisfying note with the volume sold and the overall earnings rising to three-week high even as the average price remained flat.

The Coonoor-based bought-leaf tea factory, Homedale Tea Factory, created a new price record. “Our CTC Pekoe Dust tea, auctioned by Global Tea Auctioneers Private Ltd., (GTAPL) fetched an all-time high price when Devesh Kayal (OPC) Private Ltd., Coimbatore, bought it for ₹392 a kg. This is the highest price fetched by any tea, CTC or orthodox, from any factory, bought leaf or corporate, in the regular auctions of CTTA in 2021. It is the highest price fetched by any of our teas since manufacturing started in our factory in 1949”, Homedale Managing Partner Raman Menon told BusinessLine.

“This the highest price we have ever paid among all auction centres we operate. We are trading this tea in domestic market with an accent on West Bengal, Rajasthan and Karnataka. We paid the record price for this tea because of its golden liquor, clear appearance and after-taste lingering feature. This can be sold as exclusive product without blending and is among the best winter teas from South India and other parts of the country”, Devesh Kayal said.

This was the only tea which crossed ₹300/kg mark this week.

In CTC Leaf auctions, two grades of Crosshill Estate tea, auctioned by GTAPL, topped fetching ₹291 a kg each.

Among other CTC teas, Pinewood Estate got ₹235, Vigneshwar Estate ₹226, Shanthi Supreme ₹214, Riverside Estate ₹211, Bellatti Estate ₹204 and Bathma Excel ₹203.

Among orthodox teas, Kairbetta got ₹241 and Chamraj ₹236.

Overall, nearly 82 per cent of the offer was sold. While the average price remained flat at ₹94.75 a kg, the volume sold rose to 14.84 lakh kg from last week’s 13.89 lakh kg resulting in the overall realisation to rise to ₹ 14.06 crore from last week’s ₹13.16 crore.