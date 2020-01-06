US-Iran tension is unlikely to keep crude oil prices up, unless supply disrupted: Goldman Sachs

My five: Irfan Pathan
Irfan Pathan Indian cricketerHydration, sleep & a couple of ‘cheat’ days 1. I try and finish my workouts, ...
A flare-up in US-Iran tension may be keeping oil elevated, but an actual disruption to global crude supplies is needed to keep prices at current levels, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Price risks for Brent, which has surged about 6 per cent since the US strike killed a top Iranian general, are skewed to the downside in the coming weeks without a major supply disruption, Goldman said in a note dated January 6. “Oil was already trading above the bank’s fundamental fair value of $63 a barrel prior to the attack, buoyed by an over-enthusiastic December risk-on rally despite limited evidence of an acceleration in global growth,” they said.
“It is not a given that any potential retaliation by Iran would target oil producing assets,” Goldman analysts said. “The recent incident at the US embassy in Iraq occurred while there was no disruption to neighbouring oil fields.”
Brent rallied above $70 a barrel and New York crude edged closer to $65 on Monday as the US warned that there is a heightened risk of missile attacks near military bases and energy facilities in Saudi Arabia, while Iran stated it no longer considers itself bound by the 2015 nuclear pact.
The rhetoric turned even more hostile after US President Trump warned Iran of major retaliation in a disproportionate manner, and threatened heavy sanctions on its ally Iraq after its parliament voted to expel American troops from the country in response to the Baghdad attack.
“The September strike on key oil producing facilities in Saudi Arabia indicated that the market has significant supply flexibility,” according to Goldman. “There is only moderate upside from current levels, even if an attack on oil assets actually occur,” the bank said.
“Being long gold is a better hedge than oil to such geopolitical risks,” according to Goldman, adding that history shows under most outcomes, the precious metal will likely rally well beyond current levels. The bank maintained its three-, six- and 12-month forecast at $1,600 a ounce.
--With assistance from Ranjeetha Pakiam.
To contact the reporter on this story: Sharon Cho in Singapore at ccho28@bloomberg.net
To contact the editors responsible for this story: Serene Cheong at scheong20@bloomberg.net, Ben Sharples
Copyright2020 Bloomberg L.P.
Irfan Pathan Indian cricketerHydration, sleep & a couple of ‘cheat’ days 1. I try and finish my workouts, ...
On requests made by the FAO Conference, the UN General Assembly adopted resolutions designating 2021 as the ...
Crackdown on e-cigaretteFDA warns of enforcement actionAmid the epidemic levels of youth use of e-cigarettes ...
Progress has been substantial, but more needs to be done on immunisation and other fronts
Why you should add gold to your portfolioRajalakshmi NirmalGold proves analysts wrong every year by surprise ...
The Indian benchmarks are facing a considerable selling pressure as tensions in the middle east escalates. All ...
They ended 2019 at life-time highs. A correction is, therefore, around the corner
The rupee (INR) faced substantial selling pressure against the dollar (USD) on Friday because of the ...
A decade that promises mind-bending changes in science and technology, more dire warnings on climate, and may ...
In the first week of 2020, we have a quiz on firsts.First up1 The major Indian cities during the British Raj ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
The decade ahead will see sensors embedded everywhere — from air purifiers, refrigerator shelves and wearables ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...